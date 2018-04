This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership Up with Demon's Dance Match

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Rosemary defeating Taya Valkyrie in the Demon's Dance main event, drew 381,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 294,000 viewers.Impact ranked #100 on the Cable Top 150 this past week. Last week's show ranked #128.Jersey Shore topped the night in the 18-49 demographic while Rachel Maddow topped the night in viewership at 3.555 million.Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:: 309,000 viewers276,000 viewers309,000 viewers310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)319,000 viewers (Reboot)294,000 viewers300,000 viewers262,000 viewers365,000 viewers325,000 (Crossroads edition)350,000 viewers362,000 viewers399,000 viewers294,000 viewers381,000 viewers16.147 million viewers311,000 viewers per episodeFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here