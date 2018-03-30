Posted in: TNA This Week's Impact Wrestling Episode Draws Best Viewership Since 2016
By Marc Middleton
Mar 30, 2018 - 4:21:16 PM
Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring World Champion Austin Aries winning the Title vs. Title main event over Grand Champion Matt Sydal to become a dual champion, drew 399,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 362,000 viewers. This looks to be the best Impact viewership since The Final Deletion episode in July 2016, which drew 410,000 viewers.
Impact ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150 this past week. Last week's show ranked #116.
MLB topped the night with 3 million viewers for Opening Day coverage while the NBA drew almost 3 million viewers for 2 games.
Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition) February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot) February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition) March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers April 5th Episode:
2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers 2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode