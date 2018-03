This Week's Impact Wrestling Draws Best Viewership In Several Months

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan with the brutal post-match baseball bat attack as the main event, drew 365,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 262,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership of 2018, and is the new high for 2018. This is also the best number going back to the July 13th, 2017 episode, which drew 374,000 viewers.Impact ranked #123 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #136.The NBA drew topped the night with more than 3 million viewers across two games and a pre-show.Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:: 309,000 viewers276,000 viewers309,000 viewers310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)319,000 viewers (Reboot)294,000 viewers300,000 viewers262,000 viewers365,000 viewers16.147 million viewers311,000 viewers per episode