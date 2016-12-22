Posted in: TNA TNA to Release Special Hardy House DVD, Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Aron Rex
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2016 - 10:59:42 AM
- As seen below, the latest episode of TNA's "My First Day" features Aron Rex talking to McKenzie Mitchell:
- Tonight's episode of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature a "Best of 2016" theme while the December 29th episode will feature the fallout from Total Nonstop Deletion.
- Jeremy Borash noted on Twitter that footage was just filmed for an upcoming "House Hardy" DVD in 2017. Matt confirmed the DVD with this tweet and PWInsider reports that extras and deleted scenes are expected to be included.