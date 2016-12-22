LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
TNA to Release Special Hardy House DVD, Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Aron Rex
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2016 - 10:59:42 AM
- As seen below, the latest episode of TNA's "My First Day" features Aron Rex talking to McKenzie Mitchell:



- Tonight's episode of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature a "Best of 2016" theme while the December 29th episode will feature the fallout from Total Nonstop Deletion.

- Jeremy Borash noted on Twitter that footage was just filmed for an upcoming "House Hardy" DVD in 2017. Matt confirmed the DVD with this tweet and PWInsider reports that extras and deleted scenes are expected to be included.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

  TNA to Release Special Hardy House DVD, Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Aron Rex

