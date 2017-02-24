LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: TNA
TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership with Wedding as Main Event, Impact In 60 Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 4:31:15 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGsXMNTo9Mc



This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the much-hyped wedding of Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness in the main event slot, drew 275,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 325,000 viewers.

You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.

This week's show ranked #133 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #122.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers
January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers
February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers
February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers
February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers
February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers
March 2nd Episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership with Wedding as Main Event, Impact In 60 Video

  • Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, Former WWE Talent Working with TNA, The Hardys

  • Cody Rhodes Back on TNA Impact Wrestling, Producer Returns to TNA, Eddie Edwards

  • TNA Announces Several Sets of TV Tapings for This Year

  • Significant Increase for Thursday's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

  • News for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, A Day In The Life of Allie, Jeff Jarrett

  • Brock Lesnar Officially Retires from MMA, Neville's Theme Song, SmackDown Moments

  • Low Viewership for This Week's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

  • TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback

  • Promo and Matches for Tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Joker's Wild 2017" PPV




    		•