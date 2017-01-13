LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership with The Hardys vs. The Wolves In the Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Jan 13, 2017 - 11:28:10 PM
This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys in the main event, drew 277,000 viewers.

This is down from last week's 290,000 viewers for the episode that aired on a slight tape delay from Orlando.

This week's show ranked #134 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week's #118 ranking.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers
January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers
January 19th Episode:

