This week's TNA Impact Wrestling episode, a "Hardy New Year" special with no new matches, drew 224,000 viewers.
TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership for the "Hardy New Year" Special
By Marc Middleton
Dec 31, 2016
This is up from last week's 209,000 viewers for the "Best of 2016" recap special.
This week's Impact ranked #122 on the cable top 150, up from last week's #149 spot.
