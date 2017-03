TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership for Alberto El Patron's Return, Latest Reboot

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

This week's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring the latest reboot for the company with new World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron debuting, drew 292,000 viewers. This is in line with last week's 293,000 viewers.You can see this week's "Impact In :60" video above.This week's show did not make the Cable Top 150 list. Last week's show ranked #133.Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewersJanuary 12th Episode: 277,000 viewersJanuary 19th Episode: 310,000 viewersJanuary 26th Episode: 307,000 viewersFebruary 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewersFebruary 9th Episode: 252,000 viewersFebruary 16th Episode: 325,000 viewersFebruary 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewersMarch 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewersMarch 9th Episode: 292,000 viewersMarch 16th Episode: