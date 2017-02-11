|
|
|
|
|
TNA
TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback
By Marc Middleton
Feb 11, 2017 - 9:47:44 AM
- Above is the recap video from Thursday night's TNA Impact Wrestling episode and below is a preview for next Thursday:
- The wedding between Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness has been announced for the February 23rd edition of Impact. They are billing it as the most controversial wedding in history.
- TNA looks at Abyss' most hardcore matches in this new Fight Network Flashback:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
