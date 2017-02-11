LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback
By Marc Middleton
Feb 11, 2017 - 9:47:44 AM



- Above is the recap video from Thursday night's TNA Impact Wrestling episode and below is a preview for next Thursday:



- The wedding between Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness has been announced for the February 23rd edition of Impact. They are billing it as the most controversial wedding in history.

- TNA looks at Abyss' most hardcore matches in this new Fight Network Flashback:



