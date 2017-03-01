TNA Creative Team Update, Jeff Jarrett Comments on Recent Departures, More

(1)For the record, it's @IMPACTWRESTLING 's corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters.... — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(2) I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic... — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(3) talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure... — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(4)...the business is ALWAYS changing! Ready for @UniversalORL and can't wait for Thursday! #MIGA — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

- There's been a lot of talk about the company having a plan to officially discontinue the TNA name for this new era under Anthem and Jeff Jarrett.- We noted last week that Dutch Mantell (WWE's Zeb Colter) had returned to TNA to work creative. TNA announced this week to the roster that Dutch is the new head of creative, according to PWInsider. John Gaburick is staying on as a consultant and will be running the Gorilla position at TV tapings, but beyond giving feedback to the new writing team he will not be involved in creative going forward.Jarrett is now overseeing everything as Chief Creative Officer. It's believed that Jarrett won't be on TV anytime soon but that could obviously change. Longtime creative team member Matt Conway has left the company as has longtime employee Bill Banks, who also worked for WWE and ECW years back. Banks' departure is reportedly not related to other company changes as he's returning home to the Northeast part of the country to start a new chapter in his life, according to PWInsider.- Regarding the departures of Drew Galloway and The Hardy Boys, Jarrett took to Twitter and wrote the following. This was before the news came out about Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett leaving the company.