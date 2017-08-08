LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Super X Cup Tournament Update, New GFW Impact Grand Champion (Video), Destination X
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 6:49:17 AM
- Thursday's GFW Impact episode saw Ethan Carter III defeat Moose to become the new Impact Grand Champion. This is EC3's first run with the title. Moose had been champion since the March 2nd episode, which was taped on January 12th. Below is video from the match:



- Trevor Lee vs. X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt in a Ladder Match has been announced for the live GFW Destination X show on August 17th. As noted, Destination X will also feature the finals of the Super X Cup tournament, Matt Sydal vs. Bobby Lashley and the debut of the OVE tag team.

- Speaking of the Super X Cup, Thursday's Impact episode saw Desmond Xavier defeat Drago to make it to the finals. The finals will see Xavier will face the winner of Taiji Ishimori vs. ACH on next Thursday's show. Below are the updated brackets:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • GFW Knockouts Champion Calls Out WWE SmackDown Superstar on Twitter

  • Backstage News on Brandi Rhodes Leaving GFW, Lockdown Returning as a PPV?, Amped Anthology

  • GFW Bound For Glory Update, Eddie Kingston Still with GFW, Xplosion US Exclusives

  • GFW Star Knocks Alberto El Patron's Situation, Gail Kim's New Role, Madison Rayne Videos

  • Super X Cup Tournament Update, New GFW Impact Grand Champion (Video), Destination X

  • GFW Impact Viewership Down with The LAX vs. The Patron Family

  • GFW Impact Viewership Drops with Gauntlet Match Main Event

  • Mike Kanellis Knocks GFW, Bobby Lashley Warns GFW Roster (Video), Live Event Matches

  • Tonight's GFW Impact, Alberto El Patron vs. The LAX, Super X Cup Tournament Update

  • GFW Impact Sets Another Viewership Record for 2017 This Week




    		•