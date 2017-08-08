Posted in: TNA Super X Cup Tournament Update, New GFW Impact Grand Champion (Video), Destination X
By Marc Middleton
Aug 8, 2017 - 6:49:17 AM
- Thursday's GFW Impact episode saw Ethan Carter III defeat Moose to become the new Impact Grand Champion. This is EC3's first run with the title. Moose had been champion since the March 2nd episode, which was taped on January 12th. Below is video from the match:
- Trevor Lee vs. X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt in a Ladder Match has been announced for the live GFW Destination X show on August 17th. As noted, Destination X will also feature the finals of the Super X Cup tournament, Matt Sydal vs. Bobby Lashley and the debut of the OVE tag team.
- Speaking of the Super X Cup, Thursday's Impact episode saw Desmond Xavier defeat Drago to make it to the finals. The finals will see Xavier will face the winner of Taiji Ishimori vs. ACH on next Thursday's show. Below are the updated brackets: