OVE (Ohio Versus Everything) defeated The LAX to become the new GFW Tag Team Champions at Sunday's GFW Impact tapings in Orlando. The match will air on the Victory Road edition of Impact, which airs on September 21st or September 28th.
Spoilers on Title Changes at Weekend GFW Impact Tapings In Orlando
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 4:33:36 AM
OVE, brothers Jake and Dave Crist, just made their GFW debuts at last week's Destination X special with a win over enhancement talents.
Saturday's GFW TV tapings saw Trevor Lee defeat Sonjay Dutt in a Falls Count Anywhere match to become the new GFW X Division Title. That match should air the week before OVE's win.
Below is a photo of OVE with the titles:
