|
|
|
|
Coming out of Sunday's GFW Impact tapings, the following matches look to be in the works for the GFW Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which takes place on November 5th from Orlando. We should have a better idea of the full card once this week's tapings wrap.
|
Posted in:
TNA
Spoilers on Possible Matches for GFW's Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Aug 21, 2017 - 4:35:31 AM
GFW World Heavyweight Title Match
Johnny Impact vs. Eli Drake
GFW Knockouts Match
Gail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell vs. Allie vs. Sienna
GFW X Division Title Match
Matt Sydal vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Petey Williams vs. Trevor Lee (others may be added)
Monster's Ball
Grado vs. Abyss
James Storm and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III vs. Texano and Fantasma
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Spoilers on Possible Matches for GFW's Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View
Spoilers on Title Changes at Weekend GFW Impact Tapings In Orlando
*SPOILERS* GFW Impact Tapings from 8/20/17
*SPOILERS* GFW Impact Tapings from 8/19/17
Viewership Up for the GFW Destination X Edition of Impact
Spoiler Photo: New GFW World Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Update on New GFW Belts, Promo from New Tag Team Debuting Tonight, GFW Website Note
Tyrus News for Tonight's GFW Destination, Jim Cornette to GFW?, Xplosion Match
GFW Touts YouTube Views, Gail Kim on Sienna and Her Return (Video), Alberto El Patron
Sneak Peek at New GFW Title Belts To Be Revealed (Photo)