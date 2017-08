Spoilers on Possible Matches for GFW's Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Coming out of Sunday's GFW Impact tapings, the following matches look to be in the works for the GFW Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which takes place on November 5th from Orlando. We should have a better idea of the full card once this week's tapings wrap.Johnny Impact vs. Eli DrakeGail Kim vs. Taryn Terrell vs. Allie vs. SiennaMatt Sydal vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Petey Williams vs. Trevor Lee (others may be added)Grado vs. AbyssJames Storm and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III vs. Texano and FantasmaFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here