|
|
|
|
Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, using his Alberto El Patron name, made his TNA debut at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando. We will have full spoilers from the tapings soon.
|
Posted in:
TNA
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Debuts In TNA, Current WWE Star Backstage
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2017 - 8:33:53 PM
For those wondering, we can confirm that Del Rio's girlfriend and current WWE Superstar Paige is backstage at Impact.
TNA's Ed Nordholm tweeted this photo of Alberto in the ring with Jeff Jarrett:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Spoiler: Big Title Change at Tonight's TNA Impact Tapings In Orlando (Photos)
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Debuts In TNA, Current WWE Star Backstage
Opener for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode, Match of the Month, Tapings Tonight
New TNA Impact Wrestling Logo Revealed, TNA's New Home In the UK Announced
Title Match Added to This Week's TNA Impact, Update on The Hardys, Don West Video
Another TNA Wrestler Gone?, Bobby Lashley vs. Josh Barnett Preview, Beer Money's Top 5 Matches
Backstage News on TNA and Alberto Del Rio, Update on TNA Resuming Live Events
TNA Creative Team Update, Jeff Jarrett Comments on Recent Departures, More
Backstage Updates on The Hardys Leaving TNA, Reby Sky Rips the Company on Twitter, More
Matt Hardy Confirms TNA Departure