LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Spoiler Updates on the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card
By Marc Middleton
Jun 2, 2017 - 3:50:23 PM
Coming out of this week's Impact Wrestling tapings in India, below are confirmed matches for the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando:

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley

Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
GFW Women's Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Rosemary

2 of 3 Falls for the Impact X Division Title
Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt

Full Metal Mayhem
Angelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

Strap Match
James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III

Scott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy Borash

Impact Grand Champion Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Down with Steel Cage Main Event

  • Spoiler Updates on the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card

  • Matches & Video for Tonight's Impact Wrestling Episode, Crowd Photos from India

  • Scott Steiner Videos from Impact, Moose Title Match Announced, Top 5 Magnus Matches

  • EC3 on Being #1 Contender, Impact - India Video, GFW Tag Team Tournament Update

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Up with Triple Threat Main Event

  • GFW Tournament Match Added to Tonight's Impact, James Storm & EC3 Promos, Video Preview

  • Impact UK Viewing Party Canceled Due to Terror Attack, X Division Video, Moose Defending

  • Low Ki on Being Impact X Division Champion Again, Impact's Redevelopment, More

  • Dixie Carter Wraps Project (Photo), Matches & Video for Thursday's Impact Episode, Spud




    		•