Spoiler Updates on the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Card

Coming out of this week's Impact Wrestling tapings in India, below are confirmed matches for the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando:GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron vs. Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby LashleyGFW Women's Champion Sienna vs. Impact Knockouts Champion RosemaryLow Ki vs. Sonjay DuttAngelina Love & Davey Richards vs. Alisha & Eddie EdwardsJames Storm vs. Ethan Carter IIIScott Steiner & Josh Mathews vs. Joseph Park & Jeremy BorashImpact Grand Champion Moose & NFL star DeAngelo Williams vs. Eli Drake & Chris Adonis