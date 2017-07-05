LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Spoiler: Title Changes Hands at Tonight's GFW Impact Tapings (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 5, 2017 - 10:52:16 PM
Tonight's GFW Impact tapings in Orlando saw Ethan Carter III defeat Moose to become the new Impact Grand Champion. The match should air on July 20th.

This is EC3's first run with the Grand Title, which Moose won back on the March 2nd Impact episode.

Al Haft sent us the following images of the new champion. We will have full spoilers from the tapings soon.




