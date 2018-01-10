LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Spoiler Photos: Major Title Change and Return at Tonight's Impact TV Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 7:31:51 PM
Austin Aries returned to Impact Wrestling at tonight's TV tapings in Orlando and defeated Eli Drake to become the new Global Champion. The match was made after Drake issued a challenge.

Stay tuned as we will have more spoilers from tonight's tapings later.

Below are photos from the title change:





