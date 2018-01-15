LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Spoiler Photos: Another Big Impact Wrestling Title Change at Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 9:50:52 AM
Global Champion Austin Aries is now a dual champion for Impact Wrestling as he won the Impact Grand Champion at Sunday's tapings.

We noted on Saturday that dual champion Matt Sydal, who held the Impact Grand Title and the X Division Title, apparently gifted the Grand Title to Josh Mathews. Sydal then put the title up for grabs against Aries at Sunday's tapings in a Title vs. Title match. Aries won that match to take possession of the Impact Grand Title.

