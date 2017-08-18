|
GFW held a 20-man gauntlet to crown a new Unified World Heavyweight Champion after Thursday's Destination X special, which will air on next Thursday's show.
Posted in:
TNA
Spoiler Photo: New GFW World Heavyweight Champion Crowned
By Marc Middleton
Aug 18, 2017 - 2:01:16 PM
Eli Drake won the match. He previously held the TNA King of the Mountain Title but this is his first major singles run.
The match featured Eddie Kingston, Braxton Sutter, Boykara, Eddie Edwards, Low Ki, Moose, Taiji Ishimori, Bobby Lashley, Chris Adonis, Fantasma, Johnny Impact (John Hennigan), Garza Jr, KM, Fallah Bah, Mahabali Shera, Kongo Kong, Suicide, Ethan Carter III, Richard Justice and Drake. The match came down to Drake and Edwards.
Below is a photo of the new champion:
