LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: TNA
Spoiler: Big Title Change at Tonight's TNA Impact Tapings In Orlando (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2017 - 8:45:26 PM
As noted earlier, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) made his TNA debut at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.

Patron faced World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in a match that should air next Thursday night. After controversy in the finish of the match, Alberto was announced as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Stay tuned for full spoilers.

You can see photos from the segment below:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Spoiler: Big Title Change at Tonight's TNA Impact Tapings In Orlando (Photos)

  • Spoilers: Former WWE Star Debuts In TNA, Current WWE Star Backstage

  • Opener for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode, Match of the Month, Tapings Tonight

  • New TNA Impact Wrestling Logo Revealed, TNA's New Home In the UK Announced

  • Title Match Added to This Week's TNA Impact, Update on The Hardys, Don West Video

  • Another TNA Wrestler Gone?, Bobby Lashley vs. Josh Barnett Preview, Beer Money's Top 5 Matches

  • Backstage News on TNA and Alberto Del Rio, Update on TNA Resuming Live Events

  • TNA Creative Team Update, Jeff Jarrett Comments on Recent Departures, More

  • Backstage Updates on The Hardys Leaving TNA, Reby Sky Rips the Company on Twitter, More

  • Matt Hardy Confirms TNA Departure




    		•