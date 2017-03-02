Posted in: TNA Spoiler: Big Title Change at Tonight's TNA Impact Tapings In Orlando (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 2, 2017 - 8:45:26 PM
As noted earlier, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) made his TNA debut at tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.
Patron faced World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in a match that should air next Thursday night. After controversy in the finish of the match, Alberto was announced as the new World Heavyweight Champion.
Stay tuned for full spoilers.
You can see photos from the segment below:
Scoop #54: 2 ref bumps and probably a dusty finish, stay tuned