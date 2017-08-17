LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Sneak Peek at New GFW Title Belts To Be Revealed (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 3:09:09 PM
GFW will finally reveal their new title belts at tonight's Destination X special from Orlando. Below is a photo of the new tag team title belts.

As noted, tonight's show will see GFW Executive Bruce Prichard make a big announcement on the vacant Unified World Heavyweight Title. Destination X will also see X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt defending in a Ladder Match against Trevor Lee and Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna defending against GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim. No word yet on if Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III or Unified Tag Team Champions The LAX will be defending tonight.




