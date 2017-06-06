Posted in: TNA Slammiversary Main Event Promo, Video of NFL Free Agent at Impact HQ, Gunner, ODB
By Marc Middleton
Jun 6, 2017 - 11:06:03 PM
- Below is a promo for the unification match between GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron and Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 2nd from Orlando:
- Former Impact Tag Team Champion Gunner turned 35 years old on Tuesday while former Knockouts Champion ODB turned 39.
- Below is new video of NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams meeting Josh Mathews at the Impact HQ in Nashville. Williams recently appeared on Impact and got into it with Davey Richards. Williams goes into Jeff Jarrett's office for a meeting, presumably to discuss his planned Slammiversary match with Impact Grand Champion Moose against Eli Drake and Chris Adonis.