Scott Steiner, Chavo Guerrero and others have been announced for the Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event scheduled for WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans, according to PWInsider. The event will take place on Friday, April 6th at WrestleCon from the Sugar Mill and will air live on Impact's Twitch channel.
Posted in:
TNA
Scott Steiner and More Added to the Impact vs. Lucha Underground Event During WrestleMania Weekend
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 7:45:36 AM
Below is the updated card for the event:
Impact World Champion Austin Aries and Rey Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.
Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX vs. Da Mack and Killshot
Impact Knockouts Champion Allie vs. Taya Valkyrie
I Quit Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Jeremiah Crane
DJZ, Dezmond Xavier, Andrew Everett vs. King Cuerno, Aerostar, Drago
Trevor Lee vs. Fabulous B
OVE vs. Scott Steiner and Teddy Hart
Eli Drake vs. Brian Cage
Moose vs. Chavo Guerrero vs. Matt Sydal vs. Matanza Cuerto vs. Caleb Konley vs. Jack Evans
