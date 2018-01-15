LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Scott Steiner Returning to Impact, Impact Star Wants MMA Fight with Jack Swagger, Barbed Wire Massacre
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 4:47:11 PM


- Above and below are new promos for the Barbed Wire Massacre that will air on this week's Impact Wrestling episode. It was believed that this would be the first piece of content for Impact's new partnership with Twitch, and that it would not air on POP TV, but Impact has confirmed that it will air on Thursday's broadcast.





- Scott Steiner and Tommy Dreamer are both backstage for tonight's Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, according to PWInsider. They are both expected to wrestle matches tonight, the final night of this latest round of tapings at Universal Studios. Dreamer worked backstage earlier in the week but he was not there the past few nights. Steiner last appeared for the company at the Slammiversary 2017 pay-per-view, teaming with Josh Mathews for a loss to Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park.

- Impact star KM wants to be the first opponent for Jack Swagger now that he's signed a deal to fight for Bellator MMA. KM tweeted the following today:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

