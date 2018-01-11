|
- As noted, Impact officials were trying to sign Rey Mysterio to debut at this week's TV tapings in Orlando, which kicked off last night. PWInsider notes that the deal was close to being signed this week, so close that the company made travel arrangements but the agreement fell through. Word is that Rey will be traveling to Mexico soon and will not be making his Impact debut this week.
|
TNA
Rey Mysterio - Impact Wrestling Update, Austin Aries on Impact's New Culture, New Referee
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 3:47:14 PM
- Former WWE referee Marc Harris started working with Impact at last night's tapings. Harris was released back in 2014 and it was reported that he was let go because of his perceived lack of ability as a referee.
- New Impact Global Champion Austin Aries took to Twitter today and praised the company. As noted, Aries returned at last night's tapings and won the title from Eli Drake. Impact spoiled the title change on their website and social media. Scott D'Amore praised Aries as a "total pro" on today's conference call and Aries responded with the following tweet:
|
|
