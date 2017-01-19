LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
News for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, New TNA Shop Videos from Don West
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2017 - 11:52:08 AM


- Above and below are new TNA Shop promos from Don West, who is back to work with the company.



- Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling will have a "Race To The Case" theme as they build to the upcoming Genesis and Open Fight Night episodes. 12 competitors will battle in the ring for 4 briefcases that will grant them title matches in the future. TNA has full details on the concept at this link.

Impact tonight will also feature Moose defending the Impact Grand Title against Drew Galloway, plus Brooke Tessmacher's return to the ring.

Below is a "Race To The Case" promo:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

