Posted in: TNA
News for Tonight's "Open Fight Night" Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:33:36 PM
Tonight's edition of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature the return of the Open Fight Night theme. The following has been announced for tonight:

* Fallout from Race For The Case with The DCC, Jeff Hardy, Trevor Lee and Eli Drake winning briefcases

* Jeff Hardy will kick off the show with his case

* Sienna vs. Brooke Tessmacher



















