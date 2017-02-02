|
|
|
|
Tonight's edition of TNA Impact Wrestling will feature the return of the Open Fight Night theme. The following has been announced for tonight:
|
Posted in:
TNA
News for Tonight's "Open Fight Night" Edition of TNA Impact Wrestling
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:33:36 PM
* Fallout from Race For The Case with The DCC, Jeff Hardy, Trevor Lee and Eli Drake winning briefcases
* Jeff Hardy will kick off the show with his case
* Sienna vs. Brooke Tessmacher
|
|
