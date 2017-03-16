Posted in: TNA News for Tonight's Impact Wrestling Episode, Opening Video, Make Impact Great Promos
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 2:00:07 PM
- Below is the opening video for tonight's Impact Wrestling:
- Tonight's Impact episode will feature Brandi Rhodes in singles action, Alberto El Patron's reaction to relinquishing the World Heavyweight Title, the return of LAX and more. Below is a promo for tonight's show:
- Impact released the following "#MakeImpactGreat" promos with Ethan Carter III, Madison Rayne, Eddie Edwards and Moose: