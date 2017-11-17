LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
News On James Storm's Departure From Impact Wrestling
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 1:40:38 AM
Former seven-time TNA World Tag-Team Champion and Impact Wrestling veteran James Storm gave his farewell speech during the latest Impact tapings in Canada. According to a report via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, James Storm is officially no longer with the company. Storm's contract was running out and the contract was reportedly worth in between $150,000 and $200,000 a year and the company could no longer afford to pay prices like that.

A few years ago, Storm was told by NXT overseer Triple H, to call him when the time was right and they could work something out, so there is a chance that fans may be able to see the Impact Wrestling veteran in NXT.

