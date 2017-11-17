





TNA Posted in:

News On James Storm's Departure From Impact Wrestling

By

Nov 17, 2017 - 1:40:38 AM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 1:40:38 AM



A few years ago, Storm was told by NXT overseer Triple H, to call him when the time was right and they could work something out, so there is a chance that fans may be able to see the Impact Wrestling veteran in NXT.



Former seven-time TNA World Tag-Team Champion and Impact Wrestling veteran James Storm gave his farewell speech during the latest Impact tapings in Canada. According to a report via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, James Storm is officially no longer with the company. Storm's contract was running out and the contract was reportedly worth in between $150,000 and $200,000 a year and the company could no longer afford to pay prices like that.A few years ago, Storm was told by NXT overseer Triple H, to call him when the time was right and they could work something out, so there is a chance that fans may be able to see the Impact Wrestling veteran in NXT.