LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: TNA
New Tag Team Champions Crowned on This Week's Impact Wrestling Episode (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 1:50:41 AM


Ortiz and Santana of The Latin American Xchange defeated Reno Scum, The Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. on this week's Impact Wrestling episode to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title run for this new version of LAX, which also includes Homicide, Diamanté and manager Konnan. The titles were vacant going into tonight's match as The Hardys chose not to re-sign with the company while they were champions. The titles were officially vacated at the March 3rd Impact tapings as the company began their latest reboot.

Below are photos from Thursday's match and video can be seen above.






















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Tag Team Champions Crowned on This Week's Impact Wrestling Episode (Video)

  • Matches and Promo for Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter Comments on Garza Jr.

  • Drop for This Week's Impact Wrestling Viewership with Karen Jarrett's Return

  • News and Opening Video for Tonight's Impact Wrestling Episode, Bobby Lashley - Around The Ring

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Increases for Second Week of Reboot

  • Impact Wrestling Tapings In India, LAX Return Promo for Tonight, Around The Ring

  • News for Tonight's Impact Wrestling Episode, Opening Video, Make Impact Great Promos

  • TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership for Alberto El Patron's Return, Latest Reboot

  • What Happened After Impact (Video), Opening Video for Latest Reboot, The Hardys, More

  • New Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Crowned After Big Debut (Videos)




    		•