New Tag Team Champions Crowned on This Week's Impact Wrestling Episode (Video)

By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 1:50:41 AM
Ortiz and Santana of The Latin American Xchange defeated Reno Scum, The Decay and Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. on this week's Impact Wrestling episode to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.
This is the first title run for this new version of LAX, which also includes Homicide, Diamanté and manager Konnan. The titles were vacant going into tonight's match as The Hardys chose not to re-sign with the company while they were champions. The titles were officially vacated at the March 3rd Impact tapings as the company began their latest reboot.
Below are photos from Thursday's match and video can be seen above.