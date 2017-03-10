LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
New Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Crowned After Big Debut (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 10, 2017 - 3:19:23 AM
Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) is your new Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Bobby Lashley on this week's Impact episode.

This was Patron's debut match and obviously his first title run with TNA. Lashley won the title back on the January 26th episode.

Below are videos of Patron's debut and the match with Lashley:





