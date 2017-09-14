LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
New GFW X Division Champion Crowned on Tonight's Impact (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Sep 14, 2017 - 9:36:42 PM
Trevor Lee defeated Sonjay Dutt in a Falls Count Anywhere match on tonight's GFW Impact episode to become the new GFW X Division Champion.

Lee is now a three-time X Division Champion. Dutt won the title back in May on an Impact episode from India, which aired in mid-June.

Below are videos from the match:










