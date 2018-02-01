Posted in: TNA New Era for Impact Begins Tonight, Impact Producer on New Graphics & Scheme, Petey Williams
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2018 - 3:28:53 PM
- Below is the latest episode of Impact's Around The Ring with Josh Mathews talking to Petey Williams for a 7-minute interview:
- Tonight's Impact Wrestling episode is being billed as the beginning of a new era for the company. The following matches and segments are scheduled to air:
* Chris Adonis presents "Facts of Eli Drake's Life" with the Global Champion
* Alberto El Patron and Ethan Carter III vs. Moose and Johnny Impact
* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX react to Barbed Wire Massacre
* Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness vs. Kiera Hogan
* Bobby Lashley vs. KM
- Impact has touted their new graphics this week as the new era brings a bit of an updated look and a new opening video for the weekly POP TV show. Below is a look at the updated scheme with comments from producer Kevin Sullivan: