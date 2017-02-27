LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Matt Hardy Confirms TNA Departure
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2017 - 7:49:55 PM
Earlier we reported on current TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy possibly leaving TNA this week. You can read that report at this link.

Matt just took to Twitter and announced his departure from the company. No word yet on if he and Jeff will appear at this week's tapings in Orlando to drop the titles but we will keep you updated.

Matt wrote the following:


//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

