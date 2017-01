Matches for Tonight's TNA One Night Only Pay-Per-View

After tonight we keep the momentum going with a LIVE PPV One Night Only! Incredible line up including... pic.twitter.com/nmj13DDim5 — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2017

Below is the updated card for tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Live! January 2017" pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando. The event will air via traditional pay-per-view platforms and the Fite app.Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The HardysSienna vs. RosemaryTBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema IonImpact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett