Posted in: TNA Matches for Tonight's TNA One Night Only Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 10:09:36 AM
Below is the updated card for tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Live! January 2017" pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando. The event will air via traditional pay-per-view platforms and the Fite app.
TNA Tag Team Title Match
Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys
TNA Knockouts Title Match
Sienna vs. Rosemary
Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title
TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion
No Holds Barred Match
Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett
After tonight we keep the momentum going with a LIVE PPV One Night Only! Incredible line up including... pic.twitter.com/nmj13DDim5