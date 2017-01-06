LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Matches for Tonight's TNA One Night Only Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 10:09:36 AM
Below is the updated card for tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Live! January 2017" pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando. The event will air via traditional pay-per-view platforms and the Fite app.

TNA Tag Team Title Match
Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys

TNA Knockouts Title Match
Sienna vs. Rosemary

Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title
TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion

No Holds Barred Match
Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

