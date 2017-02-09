LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Matches for Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, Tonight's Opening Video, Moose
By Marc Middleton
Feb 9, 2017 - 10:41:18 AM
- Below is the opening video for tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling episode:



- Tonight's Impact will feature Mahabali Shera vs. Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway, a celebration for new X Division Champion Trevor Lee, Robbie E vs. Aron Rex, Eddie Edwards vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley and more.

- The latest "Day In the Life" video features Moose, as seen below:




