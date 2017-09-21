LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Matches for Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Johnny Impact Talks BFG (Video), Taya Valkyrie
By Marc Middleton
Sep 21, 2017 - 12:35:45 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of Taya Valkyrie at the recent Impact Wrestling "Forces" photoshoot:



- Below is the line-up for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode:

* Kongo Kong vs. Mahabali Shera
* Ava Storie vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Eddie Edwards and Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III vs. Pagano and El Hijo del Fantasma
* Global Champion Eli Drake vs. Máscara de Bronce for AAA in Mexico

- Below is a promo with #1 contender Johnny Impact hyping the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It's believed Impact will face Eli Drake for the Global Title at Bound For Glory.




