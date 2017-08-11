LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Matches Set for Next Week's Live GFW Destination X Episode
By Marc Middleton
Aug 11, 2017 - 2:46:30 AM
Below is the updated line-up for next Thursday's live GFW Destination X special from Orlando, which airs in the usual timeslot on POP:

* The "OVE" tag team debuts

* Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Sydal with the winner earning a title shot of their choosing

* Super X Cup Finals: Dezmond Xavier vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Gail Kim vs. Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna

* Ladder Match: Trevor Lee vs. GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt

* Low Ki vs. Unified GFW World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Matches Set for Next Week's Live GFW Destination X Episode

  • Matt Sydal Receives Medical Attention (Video), Super X Cup Finals, After Impact Video

  • More on Tonight's GFW Impact, ACH Talks Super X Cup Tournament (Video), Sienna

  • Bobby Lashley on His Destination X Match, Donald Trump, Recent Changes with GFW

  • Promo for Ladder Match at GFW Destination X, Tonight's Sitdown on Impact, Eli Drake

  • Updated Line-Up for Tonight's GFW Impact, GFW Touts Video Views, Sienna - Around The Ring

  • Update on Alberto El Patron's GFW Suspension, Bobby Lashley and His Son, The Question Mark

  • GFW Impact Matches Added to Thursday's Show, Sienna Talks Contract on Twitter, The LAX

  • Title Match on GFW Impact, Live Event Crowd Photos & Estimated Attendance, The Rundown

  • Sit-In Segment Announced for GFW Impact, GFW Match of the Month, This Week's Call




    		•