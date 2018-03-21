LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Main Event and More Announced for Impact vs. Lucha Underground Event During WrestleMania Weekend
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2018 - 9:00:15 PM


A tag team main event has been announced for the Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event that takes place at WrestleCon during WWE's WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans. It will be Impact World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries and Fenix taking on Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.

Impact is billing the match as once in a lifetime. They wrote, "This match has never happened before and will most likely, never happen again. It is once in a lifetime to see what team will secure the victory and who will leave with bragging rights on the biggest wrestling weekend of the year."

Below is the updated card for the show:

Tag Team Main Event
Austin Aries and Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.

I Quit Match
Eddie Edwards vs. Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan)

Impact Tag Team Title Match
Killshot and The Mack vs. The LAX

Six-Man Match
Andrew Everett, DJZ and Dezmond Xavier vs. Aerostar, Drago and King Cuerno

The big Impact vs. Lucha Underground event takes place on Friday, April 6th at 9pm from The Sugar Mill Factory in New Orleans. The show will stream live on Impact's Twitch channel. Tickets are still available at WrestleCon.com.

