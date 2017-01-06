Posted in: TNA Main Event and More Added to Tonight's TNA One Night Only Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 2:30:51 PM
As seen on last night's TNA Impact Wrestling, Davey Richards returned from his ACL injury and stopped Bobby Lashley from cheating to defeat World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards in the main event. TNA posted the video above with Lashley challenging Richards to a match at tonight's TNA "One Night Only: Live! January 2017" pay-per-view from Orlando.
TNA has also announced that Edwards will defend his title against Ethan Carter III tonight.
Below is the updated card:
World Heavyweight Title Match
Ethan Carter III vs. Eddie Edwards
TNA Tag Team Title Match
Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys
TNA Knockouts Title Match
Sienna vs. Rosemary
Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title
TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion
No Holds Barred Match
Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett