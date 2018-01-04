Posted in: TNA Loaded Impact Wrestling Episode Tonight, Impact Stars Talk 2018 (Video), Impact Mini-Golf
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 5:21:41 PM
- Below is the latest episode of The Question Mark, featuring Impact Wrestling stars talking about what they hope to accomplish in 2018. The video features Josh Mathews, McKenzie Mitchell, Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness, Sami Callihan, Impact Tag Team Champions oVe and Dezmond Xavier. Callihan says his goal is to become the Impact World Heavyweight Champion in 2018 while Xavier says he's hoping to become the face of the X Division and the champion.
- The first Impact Wrestling episode of 2018 will be a loaded show with Eli Drake defending the Global Title against Alberto El Patron. The following matches have been announced for tonight:
* Global Title Match: Eli Drake defends against Alberto El Patron
* X Division Title Match: Trevor Lee defends against Taiji Ishimori
* Impact Tag Team Title Match: oVe defends against The LAX (LAX must leave if they lose)
* Impact Grand Title Triple Threat: Ethan Carter III defends against Matt Sydal and Fallah Bahh
* Career vs. Career: James Storm vs. Dan Lambert
* Joseph Park's lawyer cousin Chandler Park debuts
- Impact announced the following on the first-ever Impact Mini-Golf Championship that takes place later this month in Orlando:
IMPACT Mini-Golf Championship Orlando
The first ever IMPACT Mini-Golf Champion will be crowned in Orlando in January when our fans who purchased VIP Packages for our Jan. 10th – Jan. 15th Tapings will hit the mini-links with our Stars! That’s right! All you have to do is head over to ShopIMPACT.Com Orlando VIP and purchase now and you are all set to play mini-golf with the Stars! This is your chance to mingle, take selfies and videos with your favorite IMPACT Stars. Get closer than ever before!
We will be announcing who is playing over the next week, but our first Star set to tee off is none other than Global Champion Eli Drake! Imagine sinking a hole in one in front of the champ! Or the look on Eli’s face when you beat him on the 18th hole!
Stay tuned to IMPACTWrestling.Com to find out who else will be playing mini-golf on Saturday, Jan 13th in Orlando! If you haven’t already, be sure to get your VIP Package now! Not only will you play Mini-Golf with the stars, but you will also have a chance to Brunch with the Knockouts, you’ll get your front row seats to each night of taping and more!