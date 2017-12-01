LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
Knockout Reportedly Asks for Release, Impact Genesis Update, AJ Styles PPV Special
By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 4:54:57 PM
- The new Impact "Legends" pay-per-view special features current WWE Champion AJ Styles. Below is a preview:



- There will be no Impact Genesis pay-per-view in January 2018, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The company often opens the year with a Genesis pay-per-view event but this year there will likely just be a Genesis special episode of Impact Wrestling.

- Laurel Van Ness has reportedly asked for her release from Impact, according to Squared Circle Sirens. They noted that the release has not been granted yet but word is that it will be coming down shortly. PWInsider notes that the release had not been granted as of this morning and that LVN's current contract runs through the summer of 2018. Van Ness has been with the company since June 2016.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Knockout Reportedly Asks for Release, Impact Genesis Update, AJ Styles PPV Special

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Back Up from Low Thanksgiving Number

  • Plans for Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, Global Title Triple Threat, Tonight's Impact Episode

  • Viewership Drops for the Thanksgiving Edition of Impact Wrestling

  • Impact Wrestling Announces A Tournament To Crown A New Knockouts Champion

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Up with Eli Drake Retaining In the Main Event

  • News On James Storm's Departure From Impact Wrestling

  • No Cable Top 150 Ranking for Post-BFG Impact Wrestling Episode, Viewership Down

  • Minor Back & Forth at Bound For Glory Catering, More on Tonight's Impact, Grado

  • Alberto El Patron Gets Backstage Heat, Santino Marella - Bound For Glory, Impact Promo



    		•