Posted in: TNA
Jeff Jarrett Hypes Very Special Guest for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
By Marc Middleton
Jun 23, 2017 - 3:28:18 PM
Jeff Jarrett is teasing a big name to appear at the July 2nd Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando.

No word yet on who the "most powerful, influential resident of Orlando" is but we will keep you updated. Jarrett wrote the following today on Twitter/TMI.me:

"Slammiversary week just got even bigger...more details coming...very, very special guest is coming... #Slamm15! @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling"

"For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary week @UniversalORL and participate in the Impact Zone for @IMPACTWRESTLING and @GFWWrestling ! #Slamm15! #Honored"










    		•