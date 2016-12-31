LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Jeff Hardy Gimmick Update, Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Gender Reveal Video, Eddie Edwards
By Marc Middleton
Dec 31, 2016 - 1:12:39 PM
- As seen at the end of Thursday night's Hardy New Year special edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, it was revealed that Matt Hardy and Reby Sky are expecting their second baby boy in the summer. Below is video from their gender reveal:



- Speaking of The Hardys, it appears the Brother Nero character for Jeff Hardy is no more. On Thursday's show there was a segment where Matt took Jeff back to the Dome of Deletion and announced that he had repaid his debt by helping Matt reclaim the TNA Tag Team Titles. Matt then "restored" everything he had taken from Jeff. Matt also tweeted on Jeff's gimmick:




- As seen below, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards was given a tour of Fenway Park by the MLB's Boston Red Sox this week:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

