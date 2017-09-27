LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: TNA
James Storm Talks BFG (Video), Impact Touts YouTube Milestone, Sienna Photoshoot Video
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 4:01:29 PM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video of Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna's recent Impact Wrestling football shoot:



- Impact is now touting 1 million subscribers to their YouTube channel, which launched in February of 2006. The channel currently has 1,032,586,643 video views. Impact posted the following on the social milestone:

#IMPACTful News: One Million YouTube Subscribers!

We’ve hit a major milestone for our official YouTube Channel… we hit ONE MILLION SUBSCRIBERS! We couldn’t have done it without our amazing fans, and we thank each and every one of you. One to the next milestone!


- Below is video of James Storm hyping the November 5th Bound For Glory pay-per-view from Ottawa. Storm says there have been a lot of changes in the company and he feels like this is a new beginning for the guys in the back. He's noticed a little extra pep in their step and believes the roster will pull out all the stops to make sure Bound For Glory viewers are impressed.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • James Storm Talks BFG (Video), Impact Touts YouTube Milestone, Sienna Photoshoot Video

  • Backstage Update on the GFW Name, Jeff Jarrett's Status, Impact Re-Branding, More

  • Matches for Tonight's Impact Wrestling, Johnny Impact Talks BFG (Video), Taya Valkyrie

  • Match Announced for Impact, Eli Drake Hypes Bound For Glory (Video), Taryn Terrell Video

  • Jim Cornette Finished with GFW Already, Backstage News on His Return and Departure

  • Officials Details on the Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View, No Mention of GFW

  • Update on the GFW Bound For Glory Location, New Teasers for Other Countries Released

  • GFW Teaser for Bound For Glory, Announcement Planned for Monday

  • GFW Impact Viewership Up With Johnny Impact vs. Low Ki, Bobby Lashley - Moose

  • Eli Drake on Johnny Impact (Video), First Episode of GFW's Global Forged, Bobby Lashley



    		•