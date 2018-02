Impact Wrestling Viewership for Latest Reboot with Austin Aries' Big Title Win

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, the latest reboot for the company with Austin Aries returning to win the Impact World Heavyweight Title from Eli Drake, drew 319,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 310,000 viewers for the Genesis edition of the show and the best number going back to August 17th, 2017.Impact ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #138.The NBA topped the night with two games that drew more than 2.7 million viewers combined.Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:: 309,000 viewers276,000 viewers309,000 viewers310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)319,000 viewers (Reboot)16.147 million viewers311,000 viewers per episode