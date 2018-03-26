Posted in: TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership Up with Monster's Ball, Feast or Fired Reveal
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 8:15:11 AM
Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featured the reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases as the main event segment, drew 362,000 viewers. This is up from last week's 350,000 viewers. The final match to air on Thursday's show saw Kongo Kong defeat Abyss in the return of the Monster's Ball match.
Impact ranked #116 on the Cable Top 150 this past week. Last week's show ranked #119.
College basketball topped the night with almost 10 million viewers across 4 airings.
Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:
January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition) February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot) February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition) March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers March 29th Episode:
2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers 2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode