Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops After Last Week's Increase

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, with KM and Bobby Lashley defeating Eddie Edwards and Moose in the main event, drew 276,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 309,000 viewers, which was the best number going back to the August 17th, 2017 show, which drew 320,000 viewers.Impact ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #140.The NBA topped the night with two games that drew more than 3 million viewers combined.Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:309,000 viewers276,000 viewers16.147 million viewers311,000 viewers per episode