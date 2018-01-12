LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: TNA
Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops After Last Week's Increase
By Marc Middleton
Jan 12, 2018 - 4:14:39 PM


Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, with KM and Bobby Lashley defeating Eddie Edwards and Moose in the main event, drew 276,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 309,000 viewers, which was the best number going back to the August 17th, 2017 show, which drew 320,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #140.

The NBA topped the night with two games that drew more than 3 million viewers combined.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers
January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers
January 18th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers
2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

