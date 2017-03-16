LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Impact Wrestling Tapings In India, LAX Return Promo for Tonight, Around The Ring
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 2:26:59 PM
- As noted, tonight's Impact Wrestling episode will see the return of The LAX - The Latin American Xchange, led by Homicide and Konnan. Below is a promo for their return:



- Impact confirmed this week that the long-awaited tour of India will take place place on May 30th and May 31st in Mumbai. The company will tape four weeks of Impact episodes in India, which will air in the lead up to Slammiversary. They are also having talks with sponsors and promotions in India to launch a new show featuring local talents, to be filmed in India, as early as Q4 2017.

- Below is the latest episode of Impact's "Around The Ring" with Josh Mathews talking to Eddie Edwards:



