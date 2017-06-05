LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: TNA
Impact Wrestling Star Injured In India, Impact June Match of the Month, Stiffler
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 12:33:01 PM
- Below is the Impact Wrestling Match of the Month for June, featuring Sting vs. World Heavyweight Champion Bully Ray in a No Holds Barred match at Slammiversary 2013.



- Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) suffered some sort of injury during the first set of Impact tapings in Mumbai, India this week, according to PWInsider. Adonis went to a local hospital to get an MRI but there's no word yet on his status or exactly what the injury was. The injury did prevent Adonis from working the second set of tapings this week. Adonis is scheduled to team with Eli Drake to face Impact Grand Champion and NFL star DeAngelo Williams at Slammiversary on July 2nd. We'll keep you updated on his status.

- As seen below, referee Brian Stiffler is Josh Mathews' guest for the latest episode of Impact's Around The Ring show:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

